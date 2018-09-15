Asus ZenFone 5z with Android 9 Pie spotted on Geekbench

Asus ZenFone 5z is the one of the affordable (after the Poco F1) smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 29,999 in India for the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with custom OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

And now, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench 4 running on Android 9 Pie. This reiterates that the Android 9 Pie update will be made available for the Asus ZenFone 5z in the next few weeks.

ZenFone 5z on Geekbench

According to the Geekbench listing, the ZenFone 5z is running on Android 9 Pie with 2392 points on a single core and 8870 points on multi-core performance. Albeit, the smartphone scored 2457 points on a single core and 8870 points on multi-core performance. So, there is a slight difference in the performance.

Asus ZenFone 5z specifications

The Asus ZenFone 5z has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone comes in either 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device also has a dual SIM card slot (Hybrid SIM slot) with support for dual LTE or VoLTE.

The design and the build is the unique aspect of the smartphone, and, the device does have the best build quality under Rs 30,000 price mark. The smartphone has an all-glass design with a metallic mid-frame to offer structural rigidity.

The phone has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP standard sensor with OIS and an 8 MP secondary wide angle lens. The device also has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. The primary camera can record 4K videos @ 60fps, whereas the selfie camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps. The smartphone does support Face Unlock, and, also has a fingerprint sensor.

The Asus ZenFone 5z is backed by a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port, and, the smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with a dedicated DAC, which will improve the overall audio listening experience via the headphone jack.