Asus ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone Max Pro M1 to get Android 9 Pie update in early 2019

The Taiwanese tech giant Asus has announced that it will be dishing out an Android 9.0 Pie update for three of its widely popular smartphones starting from January 2019. The company has launched its latest mid-range offering the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 yesterday here in India and during the launch, the company has announced its plans to release the latest Android 9 Pie update for the Max Pro M2 as well as the ZenFone 5Z starting next month in January. The update will be rolled out to the masses as a FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) update.

The Android 9.0 Pie update for the Asus ZenFone 5Z will also be rolled out as a FOTA update in February 2019. While the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 offers a stock Android UI, the ZenFone 5Z ships with Android 8.1 Oreo-based on ZenUI skin overlay. Asus had tweeted this information along with an image sharing the timeline for the release of Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone Max Pro (M1) is mentioned. The Android Pie update for the Asus smartphones will not only bring the Android Pie goodies but is also expected to enhance the overall user experience on the devices.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z had received its last update only a few months back and it has received its October 2018 security patch as well. The update had improved the camera functionality including the HDR mode, auto white balance, noise reduction and others. Whereas, the October 2018 security patch for the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) brings along an improved wake-up feature via a double tap or swipe up gesture on the display.

Just to recall, the Asus ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The device offers 6GB of RAM for multitasking and has a storage space of 64GB which is further expandable up to 2TB.

On the other hand, the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display panel which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz combined with Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in two RAM and storage variants including 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via an external microSD card slot.