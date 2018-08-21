Asus ZenFone 5Z latest update brings gesture navigation

Asus has announced its Zenfone 5Z smartphone during the MWC 2018, the company had then claimed that the Zenfone 5Z will be amongst the most affordable flagship smartphone. Following which the smartphone made an entry into the Indian market last month. The market is currently trending on the display notch as a number of devices can now be spotted with a notch. It appears that the smartphone manufacturers nowadays are overwhelmed by the idea of offering maximum display size and narrow bezels. To achieve this, manufacturers are removing the navigation buttons placed at the bottom of the device. It would not be wrong to say that the gesture navigation is the most popular trend following the notch in the displays.

A number of Android smartphone manufacturers have started following the trend of opting gesture navigation for their devices. The latest company to join the bandwagon is Asus. Asus has brought gesture navigation feature to its flagship offering Asus ZenFone 5Z. The company has rolled out a new update for the ZenFone 5Z which brings the gesture navigation feature to the device.

Users can look for this option in the 'navigation bar' settings menu which can be located in the display settings of the device. The gesture navigation feature will replace the traditional navigation bar buttons giving the users a more screen area to work on.

It is being said that the gesture navigations for the Asus ZenFone 5Z are not quite similar to that of the iPhone X and Android Pie, however, they are similar to the one offered in the OnePlus 6.

Now, the users can simply swipe up from the center bottom to go too home and swipe from the right or the left button to go to the Recent apps screen respectively. Users can also customize the position triggers with actions as suited to their needs.

The navigation gestures have made their way to the ZenFone 5Z with the new ZenUI update, build number 80.30.96.71. It is being said that the update is rolling out to the devices in batches. It is expected that this OTA update will be available to all the ZenFone 5Z users over the period of coming days. However, the users who want to get their hands on the feature can check for the update manually by visiting settings> 'Software update.'

To recall, the Asus ZenFone 5Z features a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display. The display features a notch and comes with a screen resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. For screen protection, the display features a Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, the device is packed with an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM variant and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space. The internal storage of the device can further be expanded up to 2TB.