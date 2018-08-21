Oppo F9 Pro India launch to happen today: Watch the live stream here

Oppo F9 Pro is all set to be launched in India today at an event slated to happen in New Delhi at 12:30 PM. The device is eagerly awaited by the Oppo fans in the country as it has been teased by the company for quite some time. It is expected to be the Indian variant of the recently launched Oppo F9 featuring notable highlights.

This upcoming Oppo smartphone will be a successor to the Oppo F7 launched earlier this year. Eventually, it is believed to have a similar selfie camera with AI capabilities. Also, we know that it will arrive with a superior quick charging technology called VOOC flash charge.

Oppo F9 Pro live stream

Oppo will be live streaming the launch event of the F9 Pro. The company will live stream the same via its official website and Facebook and Twitter handles. As of now, there is no YouTube video but we can expect the same to be made available for fans before the event starts at 12:30 PM.

Expected price in India

This smartphone is believed to be launched in three colors - Sunrise Red, Starry Purple and Twilight Blue. While there is no word regarding its availability, the F9 Pro is expected to be released only in one variant featuring 6GB RAM. We can expect the smartphone to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country.

What specifications to expect

Based on the rumors and speculations, the F9 Pro is believed to arrive with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LTPS display featuring an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's ColorOS 5.-2. The smartphone is likely to make use of a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. For storage, it is said to arrive with 128GB of memory that can be expanded further up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, the Oppo F9 Pro might have a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor having f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. The selfie camera is believed to be a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The camera is likely to feature HDR mode, AI scene recognition, portrait mode, AI Beautification 2.1, Slow Motion video mode and AR stickers. The 3500mAh battery under its hood can be charged quickly with the VOOC charging technology, the company has teased earlier.