Xiaomi Poco F1 visits Geekbench again with 8GB RAM

Xiaomi's new sub-brand Poco is geared up to unveil the Poco F1 in India on August 22. The device has been surfacing in rumors and leaks for quite some time. And, it looks like these will not cease even now as we just a day ahead of its announcement.

Last week, a variant of Xiaomi Poco F1 was spotted at the Geekbench benchmark database with 6GB RAM. Now, another variant of the device has appeared on the same site with a higher RAM capacity of 8GB. The benchmark listing sheds light on some specifications of the smartphone but doesn't reveal any word regarding its pricing.

Xiaomi Poco F1 benchmark listing

Going by the new benchmark listing, the Poco F1 will arrive in a variant with 8GB RAM as well. Due to the increased RAM capacity, the device appears to have scored 2451 points in the single-core test and 8998 points in the multi-core test. Previously, we saw the benchmark listing of the 6GB RAM variant. This variant of the device managed to score 2467 and 9081 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Key specifications revealed

Besides the Poco F1, the benchmark listing has revealed that the smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It also shows that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Though the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal any further details, this smartphone is said to arrive with a 6.18-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. There are speculations that this Xiaomi device might have a dual-camera module at its rear. The other details remain a mystery for now. A recent leak tipped at the presence of a notch display and 3D Face Unlock.

Likely price in India

Xiaomi India had revealed that the Poco sub-brand is about making powerful smartphones with the much-needed technologies. This device is expected to address the issue wherein flagship models with minor innovations have surpassed $1000 (approx. Rs. 70,000).

The company assured that they are set out to build something to buck this trend that prevails in the smartphone industry. The Xiaomi Poco F1 is said to focus on speed which is not just the performance speed but also real world and actual speed. Besides this, there are speculations that the 6GB RAM variant could be priced under Rs. 25,000 and the 8GB RAM variant is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000. And, it will be a Flipkart exclusive in the country.