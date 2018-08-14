Xiaomi Pocophone F1 visits Geekbench: Faster than the Galaxy Note9

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of a new flagship smartphone in India under the new "POCO" brand on the 22nd of August 2018 in New Delhi. There were numerous leaks and speculations about the device. And now, the device has been spotted on Geekbench 4 platform, which sheds some light on actual specifications of the smartphone.

According to the Geekbench 4 listing, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 scores 2467 points on a single core and 9081 points on multi-core benchmarking. These scores are much better than the Galaxy Note9's 2190 on a single core and 8806 points on multi-core performance. Do note that, both scores have been compared using the official Geekbench listing and the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 does have an edge over the Samsung's latest flagship smartphone.

It does make sense to compared these devices, as both smartphones feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB RAM and both devices are running on Android 8.1 Oreo with their own custom skin.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 speculated specifications

According to leaks, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will have a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution along with a notch design. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone is also expected to offer one of a kind liquid cooling technology, which should be able to keep down the temperature of the smartphone even while gaming or doing heavy multi-tasking.

The smartphone will have a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back. The dual camera setup consists of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor along with a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is expected to offer AI Face Unlock.

The device will have a 4000 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the smartphone. However, rumors suggest that the entry-level model is expected to be priced at less than Rs 30,000 price mark.