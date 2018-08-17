ENGLISH

Xiaomi Poco F1 could be a Flipkart exclusive: Expected Price, Specifications, and more

Xiaomi Poco F1 is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 845 SoC with a plastic unibody design

    Xiaomi is all set to launch a new flagship smartphone in India on the 22nd of August in New Delhi under the Poco series. The company is expected to launch the Pocophone F1 or the Poco F1 in India. And now, Flipkart has started to tease a new smartphone with a tagline AsFastAsYou and HowFastYouAsk.

    Xiaomi Poco F1 could be a Flipkart exclusive: Price and Specifications

    Considering the tagline, the Wallmart owned e-commerce giant might be talking about the Poco F1, which also comes with the tagline #MasterOfSpeed. So, just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Poco F1 could be a Flipkart exclusive.

    Considering the leaks and renders, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will be launched in India as the Xiaomi Poco F1 and the same is expected to launch in international markets as the Pocophone F1. As of now, there is no info on the pricing. However, most of the specifications of the Poco F1 have been leaked online by various publications.

    Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

    According to leaks, the Xiaomi Poco F1 will have a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a notch on the top to house a front-facing selfie camera, and other necessary sensors. The smartphone will be powered by the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage.

    The leaks also suggest that the smartphone will be available in five different colors and three storage/RAM variants including 6/64, 8/128, and 8/256. The entry-level model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is expected to be priced less than Rs 30,000 price mark.

    In terms of camera capability, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP + 5 MP sensors with 4K video recording capability and the device is also expected to have a whopping 20 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is expected to offer features like Beauty mode and Face Unlock.

    The smartphone will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI skin with a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability via USB type-C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Lastly, the most interesting finding of the Poco F1 on the leaked videos is the fact that the smartphone has a plastic body and this is the only smartphone based on the Snapdragon 845 SoC to offer plastic (polycarbonate shell).

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 9:49 [IST]
