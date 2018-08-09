Xiaomi to launch a new smartphone series (POCO) in India: Pocophone F1 expected

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India for Rs 16,999. And now, the company is planning to launch a new series of smartphones under POCO branding, which is expected to offer affordable flagship smartphones to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6 and the Asus ZenFone 5z.

Jai Mani, the Lead Product manager has shared a new information on Tweeter regarding the new product launch under POCO in India as well as in the international market to tackle the affordable flagship smartphone segment.

However, the exact information regarding the POCO range of smartphones is not being shared. Considering the recent leaks and speculations, the company is all set for the launch of the Pocophone F1 in India with the top of the line specifications.

Today is a special day. I'm excited to start sharing more about the new project I've been working on. Wish me luck! @IndiaPOCO @GlobalPocophone pic.twitter.com/tZcAUjmgI5 — Jai Mani (@jaimani) August 9, 2018

Phocophone F1 specifications

According to the leaked images, the Pocophone F1 will be an affordable yet flagship gaming smartphone with top of the line specifications along with a liquid cooling system to keep the smartphone cool at all the time.

Going by the leaked images, the Pocophone F1 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In terms of design, the Pocophone F1 has a full metal unibody design with a modern 6.3-inch display along with a notch on top of the smartphone, which houses the important sensors, including the front-facing selfie camera.

On the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone also has a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

A leaked video of the Pocophone F1 confirms that the device will run on MIUI skin just like the majority of Xiaomi smartphones, which offers an additional set of customization options. The smartphone is expected to offer Android 8.1 Oreo and will be updated to Android P in the near future.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the launch date of the Pocophone F1. But, considering the competition, the Pocophone F1 is likely to launch in India in August or September and is likely to cost less than Rs 30,000 price mark for the base variant.