Xiaomi Poco F1 pricing leaked: Expected to cost Rs 25,000 for the 6 GB RAM model

Update: Xiaomi has started teasing the Night Vision capability of the Poco F1. This hints that the smartphone might offer a dedicated IR blaster to offer Face Unlock even in the pitch dark, which will be similar to the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi 8. However, this will not be similar to the 3D true depth sensor found on the Apple iPhone X.

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Poco F1 in India on the 22nd of August in New Delhi. The Poco F1 will be the affordable flagship offering from the company with flagship class specifications to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6 and the Asus ZenFone 5z.

As we have already mentioned in our previous story regarding the leaked storage and RAM variants of the Poco F1. Now, a new leak claims that the Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be priced around Rs 25,000. So, the Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is expected to cost between Rs 20,000 ~ 24,000 and the high-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is expected to be priced between Rs 26,000 to Rs 30,000. The company has already confirmed that the Poco F1 will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Considering these price points, the Poco F1 will be the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, whereas the second closest competition is the Asus ZenFone 5z, which retails in India for Rs 29,999 for the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, whereas the OnePlus 6 with 6 GB RAM 64 GB storage retails in India for Rs 34,999. Considering these price point, the Poco F1 is at least Rs 10,000 cheaper than the competition, which should give the Poco F1 an edge over the competition.

Poco F1 speculated specifications

According to leaks and speculations, the Poco F1 has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a modern outfit, offering a notch on top of the display, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion

Like most of the flagship smartphones in 2018, the Poco F1 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor along with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is expected to have a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with an LED flash as well. In terms of video recording capability, the primary camera can record up to 4K @ 30fps, whereas the secondary front-facing camera might just offer 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The device will offer custom MIUI OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo backed by a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.