    Asus ZenFone 6 listed on AnTuTu with I01WD model number

    The AnTuTu listing also points out a triple lens rear camera setup which might have a 48MP primary lens.

    By
    |

    Asus is prepping up to bring its premium ZenFone 6 lineup next month for the consumers. The Taiwanese tech giant has scheduled a lunch event on May 16 for the launch and ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has been making its way to the rumor mill. Recently, the device cleared Wi-Fi alliance certification and has been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench indicating at an imminent launch. Now, the smartphone has been listed on another benchmarking platform along with some key set of internals.

    Asus ZenFone 6 listed on AnTuTu with I01WD model number

     

    The Asus ZenFone 6 smartphone has been listed on AnTuTu with a model number I01WD. This is the same model number with which the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the device will flaunt a full HD+ display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display might sport a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera. This listing does not reveal the size of the display panel. The notch up front is speculated to feature a 48MP camera for selfies and video calling.

    The AnTuTu listing also points out a triple lens rear camera setup which might have a 48MP primary lens. The lens is expected to be Sony IMX586 which can also be seen on flagships such as Honor View20, Huawei Nova 4 and the recently launched budget Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. The listing also reveals the score which the Asus ZenFone 6 has scored on its platform. The ZenFone 6 has logged a total of 363,172 points on AnTutu.

    To recall, the smartphone's Geekbench listing suggested that the flagship ZenFone 6 will make use of Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM. It will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

    via

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
