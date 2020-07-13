Asus ZenFone 7 Series Might Inherit Flip Camera From Asus 6Z News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Asus announced its flagship smartphone ZenFone 6 with the model name Asus 6Z. The device was announced with a notch-less display and a flip camera module, which doubles as the selfie camera sensor. Now, it looks like it is time for the launch of the next-generation flagship smartphone from the brand.

Back in February this year, the chipmaker Qualcomm released a list of smartphones that will make use of the Snapdragon 865 SoC. And, the Asus ZenFone 7, which could be launched as the Asus 7Z was mentioned in the list.

Now, it looks like there's further clarity regarding this upcoming flagship smartphone. The rumor mill regarding this Asus flagship smartphone as started surfacing online. So long, there wasn't much information regarding its specs and features. A fresh report by TNNToday states that the company could launch the ZenFone 7 flagship series soon.

Asus ZenFone 7 Series Details Leak

As per the report, the Asus ZenFone 7 could be launched in two storage variants including a standard variant dubbed ZenFone 7 and an advanced variant dubbed ZenFone 7 Pro. It is said to be launched in white and black color options.

The report notes that the upcoming Asus flagship series could be launched with the flip camera system as seen on its predecessor. And, it is believed to flaunt the notch-less AMOLED display as well. The other goodies that we can expect to see in the ZenFone 7 series include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and support for 5G connectivity.

What We Think

For now, there is no further information regarding the Asus ZenFone 7 series. We can expect it to be priced below the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is a gaming smartphone likely to be launched on July 22. And, it is speculated to arrive in India with the moniker Asus 7z.

Given that these are the early speculations pertaining to the upcoming Asus smartphone, we need to wait for further details to surface online before coming to any conclusion. Until then, this information should be considered as a dose of speculation.

