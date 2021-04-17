Just In
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Listed On Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Asus is the first brand to launch a smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in India. However, the device is yet to go on sale in the country. It now looks like, the company is also working on another flagship smartphone, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 -- the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini.
The ZenFone 8 Mini is not the only smartphone in the series, as the company is also said to launch the regular ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Pro, and, all three smartphones will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
According to Geekbench 5 listing, the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini will be internally called ASUS_I006D / ASUS_ZS590KS. And the listing also confirms that the device is indeed powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, were, the phone has scored 1121 points on single-core CPU performance and 3662 points on multi-core CPU performance, which is similar to the other devices with the Snapdragon 888.
Besides, the listing confirms that the ZenFone 8 Mini will offer up to 16GB RAM and will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. Given the suffix mini, the device is touted to offer a 5.92-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
As per the cameras, the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is likely to offer a 64MP primary sensor (Sony IMX686), coupled with a new ultra-wide angle lens, again from Sony (IMX663). The phone is likely to come with a rotating camera, similar to the Asus ZenFone 7, which wasn't made available in India.
The ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Pro, and the ZenFone 8 Mini are expected to come with a similar design. The ZenFone 8 Pro is likely to have a triple camera setup, while the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Mini are most likely to feature a dual camera, with different sized screens and batteries.
Given the starting price of the ROG Phone 5, the ZenFone 8 Mini is most likely to have a lower price tag and is expected to be priced around Rs. 40,000, at least for the base variant.
