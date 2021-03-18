Just In
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini To Use Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display
Asus is alleged to be working on a smaller variant of the ZenFone lineup of smartphones. The upcoming device is believed to be dubbed Asus ZenFone 8 Mini. Despite the name of this smartphone, it looks like the device will be bundled with a full stack of premium and high-end specifications.
Well, we say so as the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is said to make use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a screen with a very fast refresh rate. Similar to its predecessors, the upcoming Asus smartphone appears to come in multiple iterations with almost the same specs except for a few minor differences.
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Details Leak
As per a report by XDA Developers, they have stumbled upon an upcoming Asus smartphone carrying the codename Vodka. This smartphone is believed to be the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini. It appears to be a variant that will use the same unique camera mechanism as the ZenFone 7. Having said that, let's take a look at what Asus has to roll out for us this time with the launch of the device in question.
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Rumored Specs
The report reveals the possible specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini. It shows that the smartphone could be codenamed Sake. The report goes on to state that the upcoming smartphone might arrive with a 5.9-inch FHD+ OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate.
While it remains to be seen how many rear camera sensors it will feature, one of the sensors is said to be a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. Another sensor is said to be the upcoming Sony IMX663 sensor. As of now, the details regarding the other camera-centric of device remain unknown. This makes us believe that it could be the toned-down variant of the Asus ZenFone 8 codenamed Picasso's camera.
Notably, the Asus ZenFone 8 is likely to flaunt a primary 64MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor, a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. We can expect a fourth sensor but its details are not clear for now. Even if the camera specs are not identical, we can at least expect the same to be similar.
