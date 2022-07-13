Just In
Asus Zenfone 9 To Launch On 28 July: Features, Specs, Price
Asus is all set to launch its compact flagship smartphone -- Asus Zenfone 9 on 28th July in select markets. The Asus Zenfone 9, which is likely to launch in India as the Asus 9z is likely to be the most compact flagship smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Last week a promotional video of the Asus Zenfone 9 was leaked online. As per that video, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9 comes with a compact form factor featuring a 5.9-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the smartphone also seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, doubling as a power button.
The Asus Zenfone 9 is also confirmed to feature a dual-camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera featuring technologies like OIS, and gimbal stabilization. Similarly, the smartphone also has a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, which is also expected to support 4K video recording.
The Asus Zenfone 9 will also be one of the few Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. As of now, there is no information if the device features wireless or reverse wireless charging as the same feature was also missing from other Asus smartphones.
The Asus Zenfone 9 is will have a fairly decent 4,300 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. In terms of software, the smartphone will come with Android 12 OS with a stock-like UI. The device is also expected to get at least two major Android updates in the coming days.
Asus Zenfone 9 Launch In India
Given the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro launched on the same day in India, we expect the Asus Zenfone 9 is also expected to launch in India on the same day. In terms of pricing, the Asus Zenfone 9 AKA the Asus 9z is expected to cost less than the ROG Phone 6, and the base model of the Asus Zenfone 9 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage might cost around Rs. 60,000.
