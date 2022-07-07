Asus Zenfone 9 Video Leaked: Most Affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Smartphone? News oi-Vivek

It looks like Asus is not done with the launch of the ROG Phone 6. A leaked promo video now confirms that Asus is all set to launch yet another Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone -- the Asus Zenfone 9 soon. Here are some of the details regarding the upcoming compact Android flagship smartphone.

Just like the Asus 8z, the Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to launch as the Asus 9z in India. Considering the leaked video, the Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to launch in multiple color variants such as red, black, white, and blue. On top of that, the smartphone is also expected to have a trendy design.

The Asus Zenfone 9 is confirmed to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. Unlike the Asus Zenfone 8 or the Asus 8z, which came with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Asus Zenfone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a ZenTouch key on the right side, which can be used to scroll across the web pages.

At the back, the phone has a dual-camera setup with 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer technology, and the device is also expected to come with a smart backpack mount. The camera will support improved night mode and the device will also offer features like a stereo speaker setup, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The most important aspect of the Asus 9z or the Asus Zenfone 9 will be the processor. Just like the recently launched ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, the Asus Zenfone 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Asus Zenfone 9 Official Video coming up with sd 8+ Gen 1, 4nm Processor pic.twitter.com/8qr6vnYAv4 — Atul Tech ₿azaar🇮🇳 (@Atulbazaar) July 7, 2022

Asus Zenfone 9 Might Launch As Asus 9z In India

Considering the names of the previous Asus Zen smartphones in India, the Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to launch as Asus 9z in India. Looking at the prices of other Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones in the country and across the world, the Asus 9z or the Asus Zenfone 9 might cost around Rs. 65,000 for the base model.

