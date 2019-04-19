Asus ZenFone Live L2 officially listed with gradient design News oi-Vivek Here is everything you need to know about the Asus ZenFone Live L2

Asus has officially listed the Asus ZenFone Live L2 on its official website, which seems like an affordable smartphone from the brand, and the successor to the ZenFone Live L1. Here is everything you need to know about the latest budget smartphone from Asus.

Price and availability

As of now, there is no information on the price and availability of the smartphone. The ZenFone Live L2 will be available in gradient red and gradient blue color, which gives a premium look to the smartphone.

Specifications

The Asus ZenFone Live L2 is fitted with a 5.5-inch notch-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone offers 82.3% screen to body ratio with a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

There are two versions of the ZenFone Live L2, the first version is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC, which comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, whereas the ZenFone Live L2 based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC offers 32 GB of internal storage with 2 GB of RAM.

The device has a single 13 MP primary camera on the back with a single tone LED flash, and on the front, the device features a 5 MP fixed focus selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera does support Face Unlock, but the device misses out on a dedicated fingerprint sensor.

With respect to connectivity, the ZenFone Live L2 sports dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone offers Android 8.1 Oreo OS out of the box with ZenUI skin on top. A 3000 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery fuels the smartphone with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Considering the features and specifications, the Asus ZenFone Live L2 will be competing with the Redmi Go and other budget smartphones with entry-level specifications.