Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

As teased, Asus has announced the launch of two new Zenfone smartphones today at an event in India. These new phones are the Zenfone Lite L1 and Zenfone Max M1. The company touts these phones to be budget offerings and teases them 'smartphones for everyone'. These smartphones are exclusive to Flipkart and are meant to take on the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Redmi 6.

Price and availability

Asus Zenfone Max M1 is priced at Rs. 8,999 and will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499. The Zenfone Lite L1 is priced at Rs. 6,999 and will be available at a lesser price of Rs. 5,999 during the festival season. These smartphones will be exclusive to Flipkart.

When it comes to the offers, both the new Asus smartphones will be available with Reliance Jio cashback of Rs. 2,200 and 50GB of additional data. These smartphones will be available during the upcoming Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale. And, Asus will offer the Complete Mobile Protection package for free with these phones. Notably, these phones have been launched in Black and Gold color variants.

Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 specifications

Both these smartphones flaunt a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. And, will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. The Zenfone Max M1 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space while the Zenfone Lite L1 has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space.

There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space. And, these smartphones will arrive with 100GB of Google Drive storage space and there are dedicated dual SIM card slots.

Both the new Zenfone models have a 13MP rear camera with 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture. The camera has Asus PixelMaster feature enabling users to click better portrait mode photos. Other features include Live Beauty and HDR. The selfie camera on the Zenfone Max M1 is an 8MP sensor with LED flash, Live Beauty, Portrait Mode and Face Unlock. The Zenfone Lite L1 has a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash, Face Unlock and other features as its kin.

The Zenfone Max M1 gets the power from a 4000mAh battery routed to offer 36 hours of talk time. The Lite L1 has a 3000mAh battery rated to provide 28 hours of talk time.

Both the new Asus smartphones come with AudioWizard app to let users set different equalizer presets for an improved audio experience, Mobile Manager app lets users manage battery consumption of apps among the rest. There is Twin App feature to use two WhatsApp accounts at the same time. These Asus smartphones run Android Oreo out of the box topped with ZenUI 5.0 with almost stock experience.