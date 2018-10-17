Two Asus Zenfone smartphones to be launched today in India: Watch the live stream here

Asus India is geared up to launch two new smartphones in the Zenfone lineup today in the country. As of now, there is no word regarding the name of these smartphones but it has been confirmed that the phones will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Asus launch live stream

Asus already sent media invites confirming that it will launch two smartphones today in the country. And, the company will live stream the launch event via Flipkart as these phones will be exclusive to the online retailer. The launch event will debut at 1:30 PM and Asus fans can watch it to get the live updates.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 expected

Going by the rumors and speculations, these upcoming Zenfone smartphones are likely to be direct rivals to the budget smartphones from Xiaomi including the popular Redmi 6. And, there are claims that these could be affordable devices that are downgraded variants of the bestselling Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Recently, the alleged Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 were spotted at the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) certification listing in Russia. These phones were listed on the database with the model numbers ZB633KL and ZB631KL respectively. Given that two phones are to be launched today in India, we can expect them to be these models spotted at the EEC database.

From the teaser page on Flipkart, it is known that these two Zenfone models will make use of an octa-core processor from Qualcomm. The other details remain unknown for now.

Plans to take on Xiaomi?

Well, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is definitely a massive success for the company. Launched in April as the first stock Android smartphone from the brand, this one achieved 1 million units of sale in less than 6 months. The USP of this device is its enormous 5000mAh battery, which gave it an edge over the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in the same price bracket. Likewise, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 are likely to take on the rivals from the Chinese brand in their respective price range.

Given that the launch event is all set to debut roughly in an hour, we can get to know all the details of these upcoming Zenfone models soon.