Asus sends invites for new ZenFone smartphone launch in India on October 17

Asus has sent media invites for a launch event to be hosted in India on October 17. Though the invite does not mention the name of the smartphone that could be launched in the country next week, it reveals that the device will be the latest Zenfone smartphone.

Talking about the launch event, Asus is said to launch a new Zenfone smartphone in New Delhi on October 17 at 12:30 PM. The company will live stream the event so that its fans fro anywhere can watch the event live and get the live updates. However, there is no word regarding the exact device that will be launched or its pricing.

New Zenfone smartphone

While there is no word regarding the Zenfone model that will be launched in India on October 17, we can expect it to be any of the devices those were spotted on the certification sites of late. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2, the alleged successors of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Max M1 were spotted with the model numbers ZB631KL and ZB633KL. Both the phones were spotted on the ECC certification listing running Android Oreo out of the box.

It isn't a big surprise to see the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 get a successor as this smartphone is one of the bestsellers in the Indian market. The company recently revealed that the smartphone has managed to sell 1 million units in less than 6 months of its launch.

Not the Asus ROG Phone

This puts an end to the expectations that the ROG Phone will be launched in India. Earlier this year, there were speculations that the gaming smartphone will come to the Indian market sometime in the third quarter of this year but it didn't happen. Meanwhile, there are speculations that the company is working on the next-generation gaming smartphone. And, we have already seen the new ROG Phone on the TENAA certification database revealing its key specs and possible design.