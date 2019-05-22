Asus ZenFone Max M2 Android Pie update starts rolling out in batches News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update comes with the latest May 2019 Android security patch.

Asus has dished out an Android Pie firmware to one of its budget smartphones from last year. The company has started rolling out the update for ZenFone Max M2 smartphone which was launched last year. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 was launched with Android Oreo OS and is now getting a new Android update.

The Android Pie update for the ZenFone Max M2 is being rolled out in batches and an update notification will be soon available to all the units. As the update is pushed in batches, it might take a while for it reaches all the users. The update can also be checked manually in the settings tab. To check it manually one will need to visit the Settings tab and head to the System update section.

As for the changelog, the update comes with the latest May 2019 Android security patch. Additionally, the update also bounces the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version to 9.0_201903. Following the update, we can expect an improved user experience on the device.

Just to recall, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 was launched with an HD+ IPS LCD display panel measuring 6.26-inch in size. The display comes with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a standard notch on top which houses the selfie camera along with a bunch of sensors.

The device offers a dual camera module at the rear panel which has a 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera is also accompanied by an LED flash.

The processor packed inside is a Snapdragon 632 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The internal storage on the device is expandable. The ZenFone Max M2 is powered by a big 4,000mAh battery unit.

via