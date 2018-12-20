Asus ZenFone Max M2 first sale to go live at 12PM on Flipkart

The Taiwanese tech giant Asus has recently released its budget offerings the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 in the Indian market. Both the smartphones offer some decent set of hardware which makes them a good option in their price segment. Now, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 is going live on sale for the first time in India starting today.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 first sale is going live on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. The sale will start at 12 PM and the device is a Flipkart exclusive smartphone. As mentioned earlier, the ZenFone Max M2 offers some powerful set of features for its price segment such as a dual-lens rear camera module, a bigger battery and more.

As for the pricing, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 comes in dual RAM and storage options including 3GB RAM/32GB inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 9,999, whereas, the 4GB RAM variant will be selling for Rs 11,999. The device will be available in Black and Blue color options.

The launch offers on the ZenFone Max M2 includes a discount of Rs 750 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards, no cost EMI options along with Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection programme just for Rs 99.

Just to recall, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 is backed by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 632 chipset. The processor onboard is paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the device is expandable to up to 2TB, this makes the device a storage hub and allows us to store various files as per our requirement.

In terms of display, the device uses a 6.26-inch HD+ display panel that has an aspect ratio of 720 x 1520 pixels. The 2.5D curved glass offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a peak brightness level of 430 nits. This makes the display bright and vivid. So, if you are in the market to grab a budget smartphone with some decent set of specs then this is the right deal for you.