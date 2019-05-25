ENGLISH

    Asus ZenFone Max M2 gets new FOTA update shortly after Android Pie roll out

    The latest update comes with a firmware build number 16.2018.1905.42.

    By
    |

    Asus has rolled out another update for its budget smartphone from last year, the ZenFone Max M2. Following the Android Pie firmware, the company has released a FOTA update for the device which brings along the latest Android security patch. The update rolled out for the device bounces its firmware version and brings a fix for a number of bug fixes.

    Asus ZenFone Max M2 gets new FOTA update after Android Pie roll-out

     

    The company has released the May security patch for the ZenFone Max M2 smartphone. The update is being rolled out in batches and will be available to limited users at first. The mass rollout will be completed gradually. The latest update comes with a firmware build number 16.2018.1905.42. It is worth noting that the changelog does not mention any specific features which the latest update brings.

    However, the update is said to bring a fix for a wide range of bugs ranging from high to critical in terms of vulnerability. The update will optimize the system and will also make the device more secure. Also, the update will protect the device from an attacker from executing an arbitrary code to get control of the device remotely. If the update notification does not make it to your ZenFone Max M2 smartphone, you can check it manually in the settings menu.

    Just to recap, the ZenFone Max M2 is a budget smartphone which runs on a Snapdragon 632 processor. The smartphone comes in 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage option. The memory of the device can be expanded using a microSD card. The device offers a dual-lens primary camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens.

    The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch display panel which has an HD+ resolution. The ZenFone Max M2 features an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The unit is fuelled by a capacious 3,000mAh battery.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
