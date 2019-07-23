Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price Axed In India: Now Starts At Rs. 7,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus has slashed the price of its budget smartphone- the ZenFone Max M2 in India. The device was launched last year with stock Android UI and has been discounted earlier as well. Notably, the company had recently slashed the price of ZenFone Max M1 as well. Following are the details of the discount offer:

Asus ZenFone New Pricing Details And Availability:

The device was launched at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage option. Now, you can grab the base variant for Rs 7,999, while the top model for Rs 9,499. Both the variant can be purchased with the discounted price on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 Highlight Features:

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 flaunts an HD+ 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1520 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The dual-cameras at the rear consists of a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The camera features include EIS, AI-scene detection, HDR, Panorama, and 1080p@30fps video recording.

At its heart, there is an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 SoC aided by Adreno 506 GPU. The handset is available in 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage option expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It ships with Android Oreo OS and offers a stock Android UI.

The security aspects include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. It offers standard connectivity options such as a microUSB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS. A 4,000mAh battery fuels the device, but there is no support for fast charging.

Our Thoughts On The Asus ZenFone Max M2:

Asus ZenFone Max M2 is one of the best budget smartphones from 2018. You get some quality hardware for a reasonable price tag. The starting price of Rs. 7,999 makes it one of the cheapest device to offer a stock Android UI. If you are looking for a budget device packed with good internals and stock Android UI, then do check out this offer.

Best Mobiles in India