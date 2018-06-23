Asus Zenfone Max Pro 1 with 6GB RAM listed on Flipkart

Asus Zenfone Max Pro 1 was launched in India in April in three variants as a Flipkart exclusive. But only the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the smartphone were made available till date. Now, it looks like the high-end model with 6GB RAM is all set to be released soon as it is listed on Flipkart.

Talking about the different variants of the smartphone (first impressions), the base model will have 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The other variants with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM will have 64GB storage space. While the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants feature 13MP+5MP dual-camera module at the rear and 8MP selfie camera, the 6GB RAM model will have 16MP+5MP dual-camera modular and 16MP selfie camera. It was launched for Rs. 14,999.

The Flipkart listing of the smartphone does not reveal any information regarding when the device will be available. But we can expect it to go on sale sometime soon.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications

To refresh, the smartphone bestows a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, there operates a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The device gets the power from a whopping 5000mAh battery along with fast charging support operating under its hood.

All the variants of the Asus phone have a microSD card slot supporting up to 2TB of expandable storage space. There is a dual SIM card slot, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and GPS connectivity features. The dual cameras at the rear of the Asus phone are accompanied with LED flash, PDAF, and f/2.2 aperture while the selfie camera comes with LED flash and the same aperture. The smartphone also has Face Unlock and a fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

For now, the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants have been made available for the interested consumers at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. There are attractive launch offers as well along with this smartphone.

