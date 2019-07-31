Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Firmware Adds Digital Wellbeing And July Security Patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is getting a new software update. The handset was announced last year and has been quite popular in the affordable smartphone segment. Recently, the Taiwanese giant had released an update for the successor of this device - the ZenFone Max Pro M2 with the June Android security patch. The update for the Max Pro M1 also comes with a new security patch.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 New Update In India:

The latest update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone is rolling out in India as an OTA (over-the-air). It carries a firmware build number 16.2017.1906.056 and the users will receive a notification for the same. If you haven't received the notification you can download it manually from the Settings menu.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Update Changelog:

The major highlight of this update is the addition of the Digital Wellbeing feature. This will allow you to cut down on excessive screen time and also set a time-limit for app usage. The firmware improves the system-wide 'Dark Mode' and optimizes the battery for longer backup. It also fixes some general bugs and improves the Pattern Unlocking speed.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Primary Hardware Features:

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is built around an octa-core 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 chipset and is available in two different configurations. You can select from a 3GB RAM+ 32GB configuration or a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. To render high-resolution graphics, the processor is aided by Adreno 509 GPU.

The imaging aspects include a dual-rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Features offered by the camera are 1080p@30fps video recording, 4k Video recording, HDR, Panorama, and Bokeh shots. For selfie, it offers an 8MP camera with an LED flash.

It is equipped with a FullHD+ LCD display measuring 5.99-inches with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. There is no notch on top and you get slightly thick bezels on top and bottom. For security, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and faces unlock feature. The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge support.

With all these aforementioned capable hardware, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is still one of the best smartphones you get below Rs. 10,000. You get a high-resolution display, massive battery and a potent mid-range chipset starting at Rs. 7,999. Moreover, the timely updates released for the device improves the overall user experience.

