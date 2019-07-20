Just In
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Price Slashed By Up To Rs. 1,500
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the bestselling and popular mid-range smartphones. Launched back in 2018, this smartphone received a price cut a few months back. Now, it appears to have received another price cut making it a good buy for those who are looking for an affordable and performance-oriented device.
Well, Asus has officially announced that the Zenfone Max Pro M1 has received a price cut. The smartphone is already available at the revised pricing. Notably, all the three variants of the Asus smartphone are available at lesser cost now.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Price Cut
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched in three storage configurations. The base variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, the mid-variant arrives with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the high-end variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. All these variants have received up to Rs. 1,500 discount. Going by the same, these storage variants are priced at Rs. 7,999, Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Specifications
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM. The Asus smartphone features dual cameras at the rear with a 13MP primary camera sensor with LED flash and a 5MP secondary camera sensor for depth sensing to capture portrait shots. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with LED flash.
The Asus smartphone features a unibody metal design, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dedicated dual SIM slots and a microSD card slot for expandable storage space. One of the major highlights of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the presence of a capacious 5000mAh battery that can offer up to two days of backup to the device.
As it is based on stock Android, this smartphone has been receiving timely updates bringing many notable improvements to the device. It also received the Android 9 Pie update a few months back.
Should You Buy?
Well, if you are a fan of stock Android and you are looking for an affordable smartphone with a long-lasting battery life and better overall performance, then you can opt for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.
