Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 software update: VoLte for vodafone, improved selfie camera and more

Asus has released the latest patch of a software update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India, which is the latest budget offering from company to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Honor 7X. Here are the complete details regarding the newest software update from Asus for the Max Pro M1.

As the smartphone is currently running on the Android 8.1 Oreo OS, this software patch updates the Google security patch for the month of May 2018. The update improves the fingerprint sensor in terms of speed and response time.

On the ZenFone Max Pro the VoLte was limited Jio network and now VoLte (Voice over LTE) is available for Airtel, Vodafone, and idea networks. Lastly, there are improvements in photos taken on the front-facing camera as well.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The display also has a bezel-less design with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. As mentioned above, the device is available in three RAM variant 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB. The 6 GB RAM model will be made available in the future.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel. However, on the front, the camera differs with the storage variant; the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants have 8MP front-facing camera, where the 6GB RAM variant has 16MP front-facing camera. All the three variants come with the front-facing LED flash. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 also has 4K video shooting.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is backed by a 5000mAh huge non-removable battery, which is the largest amongst its competitors. The company claims that it gives up to 28 hours of web-browsing, 42 hours of 3G talk time, 12 hours of gaming, and 199 hours of music playback backup on a single charge. It also comes with fast charging support and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS with stock Android UI.