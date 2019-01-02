Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 open sale goes live on Flipkart

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the latest mid-range offering by the Taiwanese tech giant Asus. Launched back in December the successor of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received quite a good response from the masses here in the country. Earlier, the smartphone was made available for purchase via flash sales which were hosted on 18 and 25 December 2018 on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. Apparently, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is up for grabs again on Flipkart and it is said to be an open sale. This means that the interested users will now not need to wait for any flash sales to get their hands on a brand new ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphones.

Like with every sale, users will be able to avail a bunch of offers on the purchase of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2. The users who will be purchasing the smartphone using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get an additional discount of Rs 1,000. The users who will purchase the device using Axis Bank Buzz credit card will get 5 percent discount. There are also no-cost EMI offers along with damage insurance worth Rs 1,299.

As for the pricing, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is available in three RAM and two storage options including a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage and carries a price tag of Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Coming to the features and specifications, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset which is paired with Adreno 512 GPU to render the graphics. As mentioned above, the device comes in three RAM variant including 3GB/4GB and 6GB RAM and two storage options including 32GB and 64GB internal storage. The onboard storage on the smartphone can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone uses a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display panel which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels with a Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top for its protection. The smartphone is backed by a mammoth 5,000mAh battery unit with Quick Charge support.