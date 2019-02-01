ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 receiving new FOTA update

The FOTA update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 carries a build number 15.2016.1901.186, whereas, the ZenFone Max M2 FOTA update comes with a build number 15.2016.1901.156.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Taiwanese tech giant Asus has released a new FOTA update for its last year's affordable smartphones the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2. Asus has been fairly active recently in terms of rolling out updates for its smartphones. The company has recently pushed out a couple of updates for both of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 smartphones. The company's premium offering ZenFone 5Z has also received an Android Pie update. This shows that the company is working on improving the user experience of its smartphones.

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 receiving new FOTA update

     

    This is the second FOTA update which both these devices have received this month. The FOTA update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 carries a build number 15.2016.1901.186, whereas, the ZenFone Max M2 FOTA update comes with a build number 15.2016.1901.156. The update for both the devices brings along a bunch of systems related improvements and bug fixes. The previous FOTA update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 came with a build 15.2016.1812.179 and the ZenFone Max M2 update carried a build number 15.2016.1812.145.

    The update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 is being rolled out to the users in batches. It should take a while for the update to reach all the users, however, it is expected that the update will be completed over the course of the coming weeks. Besides, you can also check for the update manually by visiting the Settings tab.

    The FOTA update for both the devices brings January security patch in the mix and it fixes one of the major security vulnerabilities. This vulnerability allowed for a remote attack using a specially designed file to execute arbitrary code in the privileged process context. The update also fixes issues with system, framework, NVIDIA and Qualcomm components and kernel components. We can now expect a smoother user experience while using the smartphones following the update.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue