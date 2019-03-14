Asus ZenFone Max Shot, ZenFone Max Plus M2 unveiled with Snapdragon SiP S1 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Asus has unveiled two new smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SiP.

Two new Asus smartphones - Asus ZenFone Max Shot and ZenFone Max Plus M2 have been unveiled in Brazil. The highlight of these smartphones is that they use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon SiP (System in Package) chipset. Both these smartphones have gone on sale in Brazil from today but there is no word regarding the global launch.

Asus ZenFone Max Shot, Max Plus M2 price

On the pricing front, the Asus ZenFone Max Shot base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is priced at BRL 1,349 (approx. Rs. 26,000). The high-end variant of this Asus smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at BRL 1,549 (approx. Rs. 30,000). The ZenFone Max Plus M2 comes in one variant and is priced at BRL 1,299 (approx. Rs. 25,000).

Qualcomm Snapdragon SiP

Powering these new smartphones is the Snapdragon SiP. It is an attempt taken by the chipmaker to reduce the size of mobile SoCs. This chipset integrates several components that are a part of the Snapdragon SoCs including power management, application processor, audio codec and RF front end into a single semiconductor system in a package. This chip is designed to help simplify the manufacturing process.

Specifications and features

When it comes to the specifications, both the latest Asus smartphones feature a similar 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, these phones are powered by the Snapdragon SiP 1, which is the first SiP released by the chipmaker. It is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz based on the 14nm process.

While the ZenFone Max Shot comes in two variant - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, the ZenFone Max Plus M2 comes only in one variant with 3GB RA + 32GB ROM.

For imaging, the ZenFone Max Shot features a triple camera setup at its rear with 12MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors. It comes with an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The ZenFone Max Plus M2 has a dual camera module at its rear with 12MP + 5MP sensors. This one also has an identical 8MP selfie camera. The other goodies include a microSD card for expandable storage, dual SIM support, 4G, a 4100mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo, which can be updated to Android Pie.