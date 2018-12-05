ENGLISH

AT&T plans to launch a 5G smartphone by H1 2019

    AT&T has announced that it plans to grow its mobile 5G device lineup with a 5G smartphone from Samsung in the first half of 2019.

    AT&T plans to launch a 5G smartphone by H1 2019

     

    The 5G enabled smartphone will give customers a compatible plan access to the 5G network we plan to introduce before the end of 2018.

    "5G is going to be about more than just a network. Customers will eventually be able to connect in near real-time to unforeseen possibilities," said David Christopher, president of AT&T Mobility and Entertainment.

    Christopher said, "Together with Samsung, we plan to bring the best in technology and innovation to our customers. The future we imagine with 5G is just beginning, and it is a great time to be a consumer."

    This is the second mobile 5G device we have announced, the company said.

    AT&T is also Samsung to create America's first manufacturing-focused 5G Innovation Zone.

    The goal of the testbed is to use 5G to enable new and exciting robotic manufacturing capabilities to better understand the impact of 5G on smart factories.

    "We expect that future smart factories will be filled with 5G-connected sensors that can channel real-time information about equipment performance, ranging from vibration to noise data, said AT&T.

    We've installed the latest mobile 5G network equipment in areas in the 12 markets where we plan to make 5G available in 2018. We're also on track to offer the world's first mmWave mobile 5G device this month, AT&T added.

    In September, AT&T selected Samsung as one of its technology suppliers to help AT&T build its mobile, 5G network.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
