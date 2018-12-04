Verizon, Samsung plans to bring 5G smartphone in 2019

Verizon and Samsung have announced plans to bring one of the first commercial 5G smartphones to market in the first half of 2019.

The companies will unveil a proof of concept at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit, set to take place in Maui this week.

The device will be powered by the upcoming flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end, and antenna elements.

"5G will usher in a new era of mobile connectivity, allowing people to connect to data, experiences and other people in ways never thought possible," said Brian Higgins, vice president, wireless device and product marketing at Verizon.

Higgins said, "Together, Samsung and Verizon have made huge gains in bringing 5G commercial services to consumers in several cities. Now, we're partnering to create a smartphone to put the power of 5G in the palm of your hand."

Verizon launched the world's first commercial 5G service in October when 5G Home went live in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.

Samsung offers end-to-end solutions that are accelerating the wide-scale adoption of 5G and help us realize our vision of a truly connected living," said Justin Denison, senior vice president, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "We're proud to work alongside innovative partners like Verizon and Qualcomm Technologies to deliver a smartphone that will fundamentally transform how people work and play."

To recall, Samsung has partnered with Verizon on its 5G Home offering since the beginning of 2018 and has been a leader in the 5G space for even longer.