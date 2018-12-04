Samsung Galaxy A8s pegged for December 10 announcement

Ever since Samsung showcased the different Infinity Display panels at the Developer's Conference, we have been coming across reports regarding upcoming notch display phones from the company. One such device is the Samsung Galaxy A8s with an Infinity-O display. Now, it looks like this smartphone will be announced on December 10 in China.

As per a teaser shared by popular Twitter-based tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy A8s could be launched on December 10. It is seen to feature a cutout at the top left corner of the display for the single selfie camera. The phone in the image appears to have drastically thin top and side bezels while the bottom bezel is relatively thicker. On the whole, this upcoming Samsung smartphone could have an impressive screen-to-body ratio, which we haven't seen on any Samsung smartphone ever.

Notably, this launch comes soon after an update from Huawei that it will launch a new smartphone called Nova 4 on December 17 with a cutout on the display for the selfie camera.

Rumored Samsung Galaxy A8s specs

The Galaxy A8s is rumored to arrive with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display is said to be manufactured by BOE. The device is believed to use an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB of default memory capacity. This processor is definitely an upgrade to the Snapdragon 660 AIE used by the Galaxy A9 (2018).

For imaging, we can expect the Samsung device to use a triple camera setup at its rear similar to the Galaxy A7 (2018) and the next-generation flagship Galaxy S10 Plus. Up front, we can expect it to feature a 24MP selfie camera with AI features and support for Face Unlock. The other goodies of the Galaxy A8s are expected to be Android 8.1 Oreo based on Samsung Experience UX along with the support for the Android 9 Pie update and a 3400mAh battery with support for fast charging.