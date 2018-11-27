Samsung Galaxy A8s leaked specs reveal triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC

It appears that the Samsung Galaxy A8s is the talk of the town amongst the rumor mill. We have seen numerous rumors and leaks surrounding the upcoming mid-range Samsung smartphone and the Infinity-O display seems to be the key highlight of the device. Now, another leak surrounding the galaxy A8s gives us insight into the specifications and features offered by the device.

Samsung Galaxy A8s specifications and features:

As we have seen in the previous rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A8s will sport a tall 6.39-inch Infinity-O display encased within a glass and aluminum body type. The device measures at 159.11 x 74.88mm and 7.38mm. Some recent leaks had also suggested that the Galaxy A8s will sport an LCD panel which will be manufactured by the Chinese display manufacturer BOE.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A8s will make use of a triple-lens rear camera module comprising of 24MP, 10MP, and 5MP sensors. Up front, there will be a 24MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls. The front camera will be placed inside the in-display hole placed at the top left corner.

The leak further sheds some light on the device's hardware and software. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor which will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users will also get the option to expand the native storage of the device. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. The device will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Backing up this entire package will be a decent sized 3,400mAh battery.

While the Samsung Galaxy A8s is expected to be released in January 2019, the information related to the pricing and availability of the device remains scarce. As of now, Samsung has not released any official statement regarding the same, however, we will keep you posted with further updates.