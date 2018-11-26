Samsung Galaxy A8s tipped to sport LCD infinity-O display

Samsung concluded its Developer Conference (2018) on November 8 in San Francisco and at the event, the company made some key announcements regarding its upcoming devices. The company had revealed various technologies which will power its new lineup of devices. And if the display is the first thing which comes in your mind then you guessed it right.

At the Samsung Developer Conference, the company had announced three different notches which are dubbed as Infinity-U, Infinity-V, and Infinity-0. We already have heard a lot about the Infinity-O display which will be used on the company's next flagship Galaxy S10 and the mid-range Galaxy A8s. Now, it appears that in a bid to reduce the cost effectively, the company will use a cheaper panel rather than using the AMOLED panel which can be spotted on the other premium Samsung smartphones.

Samsung will reportedly disengage the AMOLED panel on its upcoming premium mid-range device and will go with an LCD panel design. Notably, Samsung will not manufacture the display in-house, it will be BOE, a Chinese manufacturer who will be developing it. BOE is a known name when it comes to manufacturing displays in China. The company manufactures LCD and OLED panels for various devices available in the market.

While the rumor mills have already suggested that the Galaxy A8s will pack an Infinity-O display, the LCD panel will have a "punch hole" for the selfie camera in the top left corner for the display. The Galaxy A8s is another Samsung phone which is expected to offer a full view display and it would e interesting to see if the LCD panel with an Infinity-O notch looks as premium as the AMOLED counterparts. As of now, Samsung has confirmed no reports on the same and it remains to be seen what all new features will the Galaxy A8s offer. We will keep you posted on the same, so, stay tuned for more updates.

