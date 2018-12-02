Samsung Galaxy A8s FCC certification confirms Infinity-O display

Samsung's upcoming mid-range smartphone the Galaxy A8s is the latest talk of the town. The smartphone has been popping up every now and then giving us an insight into the features and specifications which it will offer. This time the device has cleared its FCC certification ahead of its official launch.

The FCC listing for the Samsung Galaxy A8s was spotted by GalaxyClub. The US FCC listing confirms all the rumors suggesting Infinity-O display which the Galaxy A8s will feature. The listing on the FCC website was posted along with a screenshot of the upcoming mid-range Galaxy A8s and the display hole on the top-left corner is clearly visible. It is also mentioned in the documentation that the display will come with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 which hints that the display will be taller in size.

Besides, it is also being suggested that Samsung will skip the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy A8s. This information was tipped by a Chinese tipster on Twitter. Thus, going by the recent reports we can assume that the Galaxy A8s will sport an Infinity-O display with a 'punch hole' placed at the top left corner of the device.

If the recent rumors are to believed then, the Samsung Galaxy A8s will offer a tall 6.39-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The device will be made up of glass-aluminum body and will measure 159.11 x 74.88mm and 7.38mm. The Infinity-O display will be developed by Chinese display manufacturer BOE.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A8s will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor which will be paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The device will be available in 6GB of RAM clubbed with 128GB of native storage which will be further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The Galaxy A8s will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box based on the recently launched One UI skin. This entire package will be backed by a decent 3,400mAh battery unit.