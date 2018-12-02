ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy A8s FCC certification confirms Infinity-O display

Samsung will reportedly skip the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy A8s.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung's upcoming mid-range smartphone the Galaxy A8s is the latest talk of the town. The smartphone has been popping up every now and then giving us an insight into the features and specifications which it will offer. This time the device has cleared its FCC certification ahead of its official launch.

    Samsung Galaxy A8s FCC certification confirms Infinity-O display

     

    The FCC listing for the Samsung Galaxy A8s was spotted by GalaxyClub. The US FCC listing confirms all the rumors suggesting Infinity-O display which the Galaxy A8s will feature. The listing on the FCC website was posted along with a screenshot of the upcoming mid-range Galaxy A8s and the display hole on the top-left corner is clearly visible. It is also mentioned in the documentation that the display will come with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 which hints that the display will be taller in size.

    Besides, it is also being suggested that Samsung will skip the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy A8s. This information was tipped by a Chinese tipster on Twitter. Thus, going by the recent reports we can assume that the Galaxy A8s will sport an Infinity-O display with a 'punch hole' placed at the top left corner of the device.

    If the recent rumors are to believed then, the Samsung Galaxy A8s will offer a tall 6.39-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The device will be made up of glass-aluminum body and will measure 159.11 x 74.88mm and 7.38mm. The Infinity-O display will be developed by Chinese display manufacturer BOE.

    Under the hood, the Galaxy A8s will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor which will be paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The device will be available in 6GB of RAM clubbed with 128GB of native storage which will be further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The Galaxy A8s will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box based on the recently launched One UI skin. This entire package will be backed by a decent 3,400mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue