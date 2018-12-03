Huawei set to launch the Nova 4 with 'punch-hole' cutout display on Dec 17

Huawei has teased an image on its Weibo account, suggesting that the company will be launching a device with Samsung's Infinity-O kind of display in December.

While the Nova 4 has shown up at a lot of instances, the launch date of the device was still under wraps, until now. However, the company has now posted an image, revealing the launch date of the device. The Nova 4 will see the light of day on December 17th.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with a display that will feature a 'punch hole' cutout in the top-left corner for the front-facing camera. This will allow users to take full advantage of the display gaining an impressive screen-to-body ratio.

As for other specifications, the device will have the company's latest Kirin 980 octa-core chipset which is manufactured using the 7nm process. Huawei's other devices like the Mate 20 series and the Honor Magic 2 use the same processor.

The phone is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Just like its precursor, the device will pack a dual camera setup on both sides and front as well. There's no fingerprint visible, which means it's safe to assume that the device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the connectivity front, the device will have Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB Type-C port. Software-wise the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie wrapped under company's EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box.

To know the actual specifications of the Huawei Nova 4 and the pricing, availability of the device, we'll have to wait until the company officially announces the device on December 17.

Besides, the company is also planning an independent operating system for its devices following the heat faced by the US government. The US authorities turned suspicious towards the company's telecommunications equipment business. The company, however, denied of any wrongdoings from its side, but couldn't stop the US government from growing wary of themselves.

This might also lead to Google cutting ties with the Chinese company. So in order to avoid the situation, the company is building its own OS which will replace Android in its smartphones in the coming years.