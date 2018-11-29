ENGLISH

Huawei might have finally found a replacement for the notch with its Nova 4

Huawei might be the first to eliminate the notch.

    This might be a good news for the people who have criticized the controversial notch on the smartphones. Huawei's Nova 4 sans the notch made an appearance at a concert in China (via WinFuture.de), and it seems to have a display that will help eliminate the notch.

    Huawei might have finally found a replacement for the display notch

     

    As seen in the image, the display of the unannounced Nova 4 come with a small camera cutout on the top-left corner of the display. This leaves a lot of real estate on the bezel. For people who aren't a big fan of the notch, this might be something to cheer for.

    Popularized by the iPhone X, the notch has been one of the most controversial design aspects in the last year. There's a huge possibility that other OEMs might soon adopt these new displays in the future.

    Besides, Samsung also announced its Infinity-O display that utilizes a similar concept to get rid of the notch. Just like the Nova 4, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumored to come with an Infinity-O display.
    Apart from the new display, the Huawei Nova 4 packs minimal bezels around the screen. There's not much information available about when the device will see the light of day.

    Besides, Huawei is also posied at launching its foldable smartphone in the market. The company is already considering names for the device. It could name it Mate F, Mate Flex, Mate Flexi, or the Mate Fold, as the company has trademarked all the names in several jurisdictions.

    Launching the smartphone under the Mate branding also means that the device will have flagship features. It will likely have the latest Kirin 980 processor which is built by the company's subsidiary HiSilicon. The device is also said to 5G-ready, another trend that is becoming popular among the OEMs in recent times.

    Thursday, November 29, 2018, 10:54 [IST]
