Huawei confirms it's working on an independent OS to replace Android

Huawei recently faced a lot of issues when the US government turned suspicious towards the company's telecommunications equipment business. Huawei denied any false practices from their side, but that didn't stop the US from growing wary of the Chinese manufacturer.

Recently, the US also asked its allies to eliminate equipment manufactured by Huawei. Regardless of what the actual reason is, the Chinese OEM was forced to presume that major companies like Google might cut ties in the near future. Hence, it would make sense for the company to have a backup plan not only in hardware but in software as well.

Well, the new information is that Huawei is building its own operating system that will replace Android in the coming years. This has been reported in the past, but now Huawei has confirmed the existence of the new OS.

Half-baked reports in the past suggested that Huawei was working on a new OS dubbed KirinOS with almost little to no detailed information on the matter.

The new confirmation comes from Huawei's Mobile Products VP, Bruce_Lee. Apart from the confirmation on Weibo, there's nothing much said about the new OS. As per Lee's replies, it can be assumed that the new OS is "under development."

Huawei is also said to be testing its recent smartphones with Google's new FuchsiaOS and further testing might take place as the company is making it compatible with Kirin 970-powered devices.

Besides, Huawei might have found the replacement for the notch on the smartphones. The upcoming Nova 4 will come sans the controversial notch showed up at a concert in China.

The display of the device seems to have a small camera cutout on the top-left of the screen. This leaves a lot of space for the bezel, and also caters to people who aren't a big fan of the notch.