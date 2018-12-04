Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 3D render: Could be the last premium phone with 3.5 mm headphone jack

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus are the two flagship smartphones that every tech enthusiasts are looking forward to. The Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus will be the first set of "premium" flagship smartphones that might launch in early 2019.

A concept creator named Steve H.McFly has come up with a fresh set of renders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which sheds some light on the design aspect of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus design and features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will have a curved full glass sandwich design, which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9. Unlike the current generation flagship Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Plus will have a radiant back, which was introduced in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus.

With the Galaxy S10 Plus, the company will offer up to three cameras on the back and a dual selfie camera on the front. Considering the trend, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will have a standard sensor with a variable aperture, a telephoto lens, and a wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is expected to be the first smartphone with a camera hole on display, which is a no-notch and no bezel solution from Samsung. The smartphone will have minimal bezels across the device to offer higher screen to body ratio.

With the Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor with Face Unlock. In-display fingerprint sensor is slowly making into the mainstream, as most of the smartphone brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus have launched a phone with the aforementioned technology.

Lastly, the bottom portion of the Samsung Galaxy S10 has a USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. This could be the last flagship smartphone with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

