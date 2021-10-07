Battery Drainage And Heating Issues Reported Across iPhones After iOS 15.0.1 Update News oi-Vivek

Apple recently released an incremental software update to iOS 15 users -- the iOS 15.0.1. It fixes some of the issues like not being able to unlock the iPhone with an Apple Watch and more. Though the update has fixed that issue, it seems it has opened the floodgate for a lot of new problems on iPhones.

Many users are now reporting that their iPhone, after installing the iOS 15.0.1 update, their phones are getting a lot hotter than before with just general usage. As a result, some of the users are also reporting quick battery drain issues, which are affecting the overall battery performance of these devices.

According to a thread on Apple Community, a user is reporting that his Apple iPhone SE 2020 is heating even when he is not using the device. Even after clearing all the apps and restarting the device multiple times, the issue has not been resolved.

On the same forum, another user with the latest Apple iPhone 13 Pro is also reporting unexplained battery drain. According to his post, the battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro is less than what Apple claims.

Do note that, some of the users are also stating that, Apple was forced to install iOS 15.0.1 while setting their device, which is causing these issues. Several users have also reported other problems like touch issues after installing iOS 15.0.1.

What's The Solution?

If you are facing any of these issues, then try to backup and reset your iPhone once. However, if that does not work, you have to wait for the next version of iOS 15, which is speculated to be iOS 15.1, which might solve these issues.

If you have an iPhone that is running on the earlier version of the iOS 15 or even iOS 14, you can wait for few more weeks, until Apple releases a new update to fix these issues. Considering a variety of users are reporting these problems on iOS 15.0.1, Apple is likely to listen to these and push a fix in the next few days.

