iOS 15 Releasing In India Today: List Of Supported iPhones And Steps To Update To iOS 15 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple fans have something great to look forward to today. iOS 15 update is finally releasing in India along with iPadOS 15. A design overhaul, tonnes of new emojis, updated notes, smart folders, and much more is coming to iOS 15. Here is the list of iPhones that now supported iOS 15 and the steps to update your iPhone and iPad to the latest OS.

iOS 15 Update: List Of Supported iPhones

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

iOS 15 Release Time In India: How To Update To iOS 15?

The iOS 15 update will arrive in India today, September 20. The OS will be available for download starting at 10:30 PM, India time. If you have switched to automatic downloads, your iPhone will pop up a notification to update your iPhone. Here are the steps to update to iOS 15:

Step 1: Ensure that you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection and there's sufficient charge on your phone for the iOS 15 update.

Step 2: If you don't get the popup notification, you can check under the Settings app > General > Software Update

Step 3: Here, the iOS 15 update will be shown once the time arrives. Select it and it will begin automatically downloading and installing.

Step 4: Your phone might switch off and on, and it could take a couple of minutes to update to iOS 15.

iOS 15 Features: What To Expect?

Apple introduced the iOS 15 alongside the iPhone 13 series. iOS 15 has updated FaceTime, which now allows Android and PC users to join FaceTime calls. Additionally, iOS 15 brings in upgrades to iMessage, Notes which now has a smart folder option, and even brings in block tracking pixels to emails.

Also, iOS 15 now allows unlimited iCloud storage when updating, which comes in especially handy when you're buying a new iPhone and wish to transfer all your data. The new iOS 15 also brings the Live Text feature, where users can copy and paste text directly from photos. These features are just a gist of what iOS 15 offers. Once you update your iPhone, you can experience all this and more with iOS 15.

Best Mobiles in India