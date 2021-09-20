Just In
- 7 hrs ago List Of 512 GB Internal memory Smartphones Available To Buy In India
- 20 hrs ago Week 38, 2021 Launch Roundup: Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 Mini, Realme C25Y, And More
- 24 hrs ago Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Color Options, Price In India Leak
- 1 day ago Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Might Discontinued In India Soon
Don't Miss
- Finance Fuel Prices On September 20; Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Static For 15th Day
- News Action packed UN General Assembly meet: Here is what to expect
- Movies Emmys 2021 Complete Winners List Live Updates: The Crown Wins Outstanding Drama Series, Leads With 5 Wins
- Sports MotoGP analysis: Bagnaia paints Misano red
- Lifestyle Giorgia Andriani Is Teaching Us How To Slay It In An All-Black Outfit; Take A Look At Her Monochrome Outfit
- Education JEE Advanced 2021 Update: Registration Closes Tomorrow; OBC-NCL/EWS Certificates To Be Submitted By October 2
- Automobiles MG Astor First Look Review — The Most Advanced MG Yet Is Quite Impressive
- Travel 8 Appealing Winter Holiday Destinations In India
iOS 15 Releasing In India Today: List Of Supported iPhones And Steps To Update To iOS 15
Apple fans have something great to look forward to today. iOS 15 update is finally releasing in India along with iPadOS 15. A design overhaul, tonnes of new emojis, updated notes, smart folders, and much more is coming to iOS 15. Here is the list of iPhones that now supported iOS 15 and the steps to update your iPhone and iPad to the latest OS.
iOS 15 Update: List Of Supported iPhones
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
iPhone SE (first and second generation)
iPod Touch (seventh generation)
iOS 15 Release Time In India: How To Update To iOS 15?
The iOS 15 update will arrive in India today, September 20. The OS will be available for download starting at 10:30 PM, India time. If you have switched to automatic downloads, your iPhone will pop up a notification to update your iPhone. Here are the steps to update to iOS 15:
Step 1: Ensure that you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection and there's sufficient charge on your phone for the iOS 15 update.
Step 2: If you don't get the popup notification, you can check under the Settings app > General > Software Update
Step 3: Here, the iOS 15 update will be shown once the time arrives. Select it and it will begin automatically downloading and installing.
Step 4: Your phone might switch off and on, and it could take a couple of minutes to update to iOS 15.
iOS 15 Features: What To Expect?
Apple introduced the iOS 15 alongside the iPhone 13 series. iOS 15 has updated FaceTime, which now allows Android and PC users to join FaceTime calls. Additionally, iOS 15 brings in upgrades to iMessage, Notes which now has a smart folder option, and even brings in block tracking pixels to emails.
Also, iOS 15 now allows unlimited iCloud storage when updating, which comes in especially handy when you're buying a new iPhone and wish to transfer all your data. The new iOS 15 also brings the Live Text feature, where users can copy and paste text directly from photos. These features are just a gist of what iOS 15 offers. Once you update your iPhone, you can experience all this and more with iOS 15.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
47,999
-
18,230