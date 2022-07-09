Just In
- 42 min ago Elon Musk Backs Out Of Twitter Deal Worth USD 44 Billion; Claims Fake Accounts As Reason
- 1 hr ago Nothing Phone (1) More Renders Out; Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Tipped, Charger Skipped
- 1 hr ago Why These Phones Make Sense For Vloggers?
- 2 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9: All Freebies For Your Weekend Gaming
Don't Miss
- News India records highest-ever defence exports worth Rs 13,000 crore
- Movies Maamanithan OTT Release Date & Time: Vijay Sethupathi's Action Drama To Premiere On Aha Tamil!
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Discontinues 6 S-Presso Variants - Only O & Plus Variants Remain
- Lifestyle Start With Homes For No Mosquito Breeding In Neighbourhoods: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- Sports Qatar 2022: No booze inside stadiums
- Finance Small-Cap Finance Stock, With A Return Of 268% In 1-Year, Announces Stock Split
- Education PUCET Admit Card 2022 Released At pup.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Mammoth Cave - The World's Longest Cave
Why These Smartphones Are Worth The Money This Month
Looking for a new smartphone and not sure which one to get? Then you have come to the right place. Almost all the major smartphone brands have launched one or more smartphones this month, and there are a plethora of smartphones that are expected to launch in the next few days.
Not all smartphones are worth considering. While some might look like great devices on paper, the real-world performance will be the complete opposite. Here are the top five smartphones that are worth the money in July 2022.
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is one of the best smartphones that has been launched this month. In terms of value-for-money, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is a notch above the rest, thanks to the Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 108MP primary camera, 5000 mAh battery, and an AMOLED display.
Although the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is not the most affordable Dimensity 810 SoC-powered smartphone, for the asking price the device looks like a compelling package. Do note that, the software on Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G isn't as compelling as the hardware of the phone.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 looks premium and it also has features such as an alert slider. Specs-wise, the OnePlus Nord 2T might not be as impressive as some of the other smartphones in this price range. However, the whole experience of the device is unparallel to any other phone on this budget.
For less than Rs. 30,000, the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely one of the best medium-sized mid-range smartphones. Last but not the least, the device also comes with a clean Android UI with no bloatware, further enhancing the user experience.
Motorola Moto G42
Just like the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Motorola Moto G42 also offers a clean software experience with an AMOLED display at half the price. Unlike the other offerings, the Moto G42 uses a Snapdragon 680 SoC, hence there is no support for a 5G network, and even the Wi-Fi capabilities have been limited to 5GHz.
There is a triple camera setup at the back, led by a 50MP sensor. Additionally, you get clean Android 12 OS out of the box, and the Moto G42 is also one of the most compact smartphones in this price range. If you are looking for a budget smartphone for normal day-to-day usage, then the Moto G42 is probably your best bet.
Poco F4 5G
The Poco F4 5G is for those, who want a high-performance smartphone within Rs. 30,000. The Poco F4 5G with the Snapdragon 870 SoC makes it a great budget gaming smartphone and also features technologies like 120Hz AMOLED display, 67W fast charging, and more.
While the Poco F4 might look blunt, it packs a punch when it comes to performance the Poco F4 is as good as the competition if not better. If you are looking for a gaming smartphone at budget pricing, then we recommend the Poco F4.
Nothing Phone (1)
While this is yet to launch, the leaks, speculations, and even the company has confirmed most features of the Nothing Phone (1), a hotshot smartphone from a new brand Nothing. It's nothing but hypes for the Nothing Phone, and it is definitely one of the coolest-looking Android smartphones.
The Nothing Phone (1) also does a few things better than the competition. It has wireless charging, a premium glass-metal-glass sandwich design, and the Glyph lighting makes it a must-have phone just for the way it looks.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086