Why These Smartphones Are Worth The Money This Month

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is one of the best smartphones that has been launched this month. In terms of value-for-money, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is a notch above the rest, thanks to the Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 108MP primary camera, 5000 mAh battery, and an AMOLED display.

Although the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is not the most affordable Dimensity 810 SoC-powered smartphone, for the asking price the device looks like a compelling package. Do note that, the software on Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G isn't as compelling as the hardware of the phone.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 looks premium and it also has features such as an alert slider. Specs-wise, the OnePlus Nord 2T might not be as impressive as some of the other smartphones in this price range. However, the whole experience of the device is unparallel to any other phone on this budget.

For less than Rs. 30,000, the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely one of the best medium-sized mid-range smartphones. Last but not the least, the device also comes with a clean Android UI with no bloatware, further enhancing the user experience.

Motorola Moto G42

Just like the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Motorola Moto G42 also offers a clean software experience with an AMOLED display at half the price. Unlike the other offerings, the Moto G42 uses a Snapdragon 680 SoC, hence there is no support for a 5G network, and even the Wi-Fi capabilities have been limited to 5GHz.

There is a triple camera setup at the back, led by a 50MP sensor. Additionally, you get clean Android 12 OS out of the box, and the Moto G42 is also one of the most compact smartphones in this price range. If you are looking for a budget smartphone for normal day-to-day usage, then the Moto G42 is probably your best bet.

Poco F4 5G

The Poco F4 5G is for those, who want a high-performance smartphone within Rs. 30,000. The Poco F4 5G with the Snapdragon 870 SoC makes it a great budget gaming smartphone and also features technologies like 120Hz AMOLED display, 67W fast charging, and more.

While the Poco F4 might look blunt, it packs a punch when it comes to performance the Poco F4 is as good as the competition if not better. If you are looking for a gaming smartphone at budget pricing, then we recommend the Poco F4.

Nothing Phone (1)

While this is yet to launch, the leaks, speculations, and even the company has confirmed most features of the Nothing Phone (1), a hotshot smartphone from a new brand Nothing. It's nothing but hypes for the Nothing Phone, and it is definitely one of the coolest-looking Android smartphones.

The Nothing Phone (1) also does a few things better than the competition. It has wireless charging, a premium glass-metal-glass sandwich design, and the Glyph lighting makes it a must-have phone just for the way it looks.