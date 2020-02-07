Pixel Users Can Bid Adieu To Spam Calls With New Screen Call Feature

Screen Call On Pixel

Here's how the screen call feature works on the Pixel devices. When unsure who's calling, users can press the screen call button instead of the usual green button to accept the call. Once it is enabled, Google Assistant will answer on your behalf requesting the person on the other end to identify themselves and describe the purpose of the call.

If it's a spam call or a robocall, there would likely be no answer from the other end. With the screen call feature, users can listen to the live conversation and even jump in to answer it at any time. They also have the option to continue the automated transcript that generally appears on the call screen.

Plus, Google has launched a handy ‘report spam' button. Users can simply click on it when the call is confirmed to be spam and don't want to be disturbed again. Once reported as spam, Google Assistant will ensure that the number is removed from their list.

Call Screening On Pixel Devices

The Verge notes that the new feature is active on all Pixel devices by default. However, Pixel 4 and Pixel 3A have a few additional features against spam calls. The Google Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 devices can go ahead and hit the screen call button (which slightly on the left-upper side of the usual accept call button).

Users can also make a couple of changes to how the call screening works during a call. This can be done by going to the Phone App > Menu button > Settings. Once in the call settings, users will find a ‘Call Screen' option. Under this, users can opt for two different voices and check the demo of how it will sound.

The call settings page also has an option called ‘Caller ID & Spam'. With this option enabled, the Pixel device will filter spam calls and automatically decline them. But there's also a possibility that it may filter and reject some non-spam calls (like unfamiliar numbers).

Additional Feature On Pixel 3A, Pixel 4

The relatively new Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 4 have a couple of additional call screening settings, which are exclusive. Users will need to follow the same Phone App > Menu button > Settings path and select the ‘Spam and Call Screen' button. Google runs the calls through its database of spam numbers and automatically reject them.

However, this feature needs to be activated under Unknown Call Settings > Spam > Automatically Screen, Decline Robocalls. The calls that still get through will come under the screen call feature, where Google Assistant would interact first. Users also have the choice of skipping out of the initial automatic screening.