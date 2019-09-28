iOS 13 Will Block Spam Calls From Unknown Callers Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

Spam calls are a huge issue in India and almost every user gets more than two spam calls daily. These calls are from people who are trying to sell products like credit cards, loans, insurance, and other stuff. Keeping this issue in mind, Apple has included a new feature with its iOS 13 which will allow users to get rid of spam calls. With the help of this feature, users will be able to block unknown callers. Here's how you can enable this feature on your iPhone running on iOS 13.

According to the company, iOS 13 will utilize the intelligence of Siri to block the unknown callers depending on the number which are there on your contact list, mail, and messages. However, it doesn't mean that all the unsaved numbers will be blocked. People who have interacted with you in past will be able to call you even though the number is not in the contact list.

How To Block Unknown Calls On Your iPhone

First, you need to head to the Setting menu on your iPhone and select phone.

You can find the Call Silencing And Blocked Contacts option, tap on it.

Now enable the Silence Unknown Callers from the option and you are all set to go.

However, do note that if you're a person who is in a profession where you need to receive numerous unknown calls, or you are waiting for a job offer or calls from an unknown number, then it's better not to enable this feature. It will filter all those calls and the calls will be sent to voicemail automatically.

Also, do remember that this feature will only work with iOS 13, not with the older version. So if you want to use this feature then it's better to update the OS on your iPhone.

