Apple iOS 13.1 Brings Bug Fixes And Improvements: Here's How To Install
Apple recently released its latest iOS 13 for all its iPhone users, it's been less than a week and the company has released the iOS 13.1 update. The update doesn't bring new features to the Apple devices, instead, it will fix some bugs which have troubled a lot of iPhone and iPod users along with some performance improvements as well.
Besides, the company will also bring the iPadOS which will come with changes like Slide Over and Split View which will enhance the multitasking feature if the iPad models. The update will also bring a redesigned Home screen for the iPad models.
iOS 13.1 And iPadOS India Release
Initially, Apple planned to release the iOS 13.1 and iPasOS on September 30, but the company has preponed the dates to September 24. The iOS 13.1 update is free for download for the iPhone 6s and later. Seventh generation iPod touch models will also receive the iOS 13.1 update. iPadOS will be rolled out to all the fifth-generation iPads and later. In India, the iOS 13.1 and iPadOS is already up downloading and install.
The iOS 13.1 will be compatible for models starting from iPhone 6s and seventh-generation iPod touch. Here is the list of iPhone models compatible for iOS 13.1 update:
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max Pro will come with pre-installed iOS 13.1.
How to download iOS 13.1
- First, you need to head to the Setting menu and tap on the General option.
- There you can see the Software Update option.
- It will start searching for the update.
- Now, tap on Download and Install option to start the download process.
- Once the download is done, tap on the Install and the installation process will begin.
During the installation process, the smartphone might boot sometimes but don't worry it's a part of the update. Once the phone restarts, you are all set to go.
