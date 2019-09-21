Don't Update To iOS 13 If You Want To Play PUBG Mobile And Fornite News oi-Karan Sharma

If you're a PUBG Mobile or Fortnite player then installing the iOS 13 update on your iPhone might ruin your gaming experience. According to reports, users with iOS 13 update complained that the three-finger long press gesture is sending some different command to the phone and bringing up the toolbar and interrupting the gameplay.

If you're battle royale game player then you must have know the fact that sometimes it requires more than three fingers to knock down the enemies. Users have also claimed that they have seen a pop-up window inside the game acknowledging the three-finger gesture issue. If you don't want any issue with you gameplay then it's better not to download the iOS 13 update. Apple might be releasing a fix soon. According to reports, the company will come up with iOS 13.1 update possibly by next week.

"We are aware of an issue for players upgrading to iOS 13.0, where touching the screen with 3 fingers will trigger an iOS function and interrupt the game. We have already raised the issue with Apple, and we will continue working with them to resolve the issue. We suggest players who play the game with 3 or more fingers do not upgrade to iOS 13.0 until the issue is resolved," PUBG Mobile pop-up warning reads."@Apple @AppleSupport how to disable 3 finger formatting bar? It's very annoying when I play pubg mobile game. Always appear when I walk, shoot and scope in wilful.

So guide me on how to disable or remove that annoying feature in ios 13. Thank You," a user posted on Twitter. As per The Verge report, the three-finger gesture was included in the update to enhance the text editing tool, but the gesture is getting triggered while playing game and interrupting the gameplay. Let's see when we are going to get the fix for the issue.

