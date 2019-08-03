Black Shark 2 Pro New RAM Variants Spotted On TENAA Listing News oi-Karan Sharma

Black Shark 2 Pro recently saw the light of day in China. The smartphone went on sale in two configurations 12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage. However, a new report claims that the company is working on two new variants of the gaming smartphone.

The new variants of the Black Shark 2 Pro were spotted on TENAA listing under the model number DLT-A0. The listing suggests that the company is planning for a 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of the smartphone, alongside 128GB and 256GB storage respectively.

According to the report, the company is not planning to unveil the new variants of Black Shark 2 Pro anytime soon, since it has started selling the two new models recently. The company might be bringing the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants to attract more customers. Both the new variants are expected to be less expensive than the current models.

Also, the upcoming variants are expected to be launched in the Indian market as well.

Black Shark 2 Pro Specifications

To recall, the Black Shark 2 Pro flaunts a 6.39-inch full-HD+TrueView AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with a refresh rate of 240Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU and aforementioned RAM and storage configurations. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual-rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary sensor + 12MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the gaming smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The Black Shark 2 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with 27W fast charging support.

Source

Best Mobiles in India