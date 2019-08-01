Just In
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro – Other Gaming Smartphones To Face Challenge
Black Shark 2 Pro is the second gaming series smartphone from Xiaomi., It is powered by the most powerful chipset of Snapdragon 855 Plus. At the same time, you can look for a few other handsets mentioned in the list, which can be suitable alternatives in terms of gaming. The Shark 2 Pro is fitted with a 4000 mAh battery, which only loses 8% after 90 minutes of Full HD video playback at maximum brightness.
It has Super Cinema mode which smoothes video playback quality, offering you an immersive gaming view. Its processor has a two-style Liquid Cooling 3.0 technology, which prevents the device from overheating.
While a couple of devices in the list feature game launcher, which puts all your games at one place, letting you tweak whenever you see them. These devices allow you to adjust between the resolutions while playing games. These phones also come with game tools that allow you to take screenshots, record video, take calls, and Dolby atmos for higher quality audio.
Nubia Red Magic 3
Best Price of Nubia Red Magic 3
Key Specs
- 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- 48MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
Nubia Red Magic
Best Price of Nubia Red Magic
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 85% NTSC color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Nubia Red Magic OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 24MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLT
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
Razer Phone
Best Price of Razer Phone
Key Specs
- 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android Oreo
- 12MP camera with f/1.75 wide-angle lens and 13MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Razer Phone 2
Best Price of Razer Phone 2
Key Specs
- 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus ROG Phone
Best Price of Asus ROG Phone
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display
- 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Black Shark
Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual 12MP + 20MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- 4000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
