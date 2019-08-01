Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro – Other Gaming Smartphones To Face Challenge Features oi-Harish Kumar

Black Shark 2 Pro is the second gaming series smartphone from Xiaomi., It is powered by the most powerful chipset of Snapdragon 855 Plus. At the same time, you can look for a few other handsets mentioned in the list, which can be suitable alternatives in terms of gaming. The Shark 2 Pro is fitted with a 4000 mAh battery, which only loses 8% after 90 minutes of Full HD video playback at maximum brightness.

It has Super Cinema mode which smoothes video playback quality, offering you an immersive gaming view. Its processor has a two-style Liquid Cooling 3.0 technology, which prevents the device from overheating.

While a couple of devices in the list feature game launcher, which puts all your games at one place, letting you tweak whenever you see them. These devices allow you to adjust between the resolutions while playing games. These phones also come with game tools that allow you to take screenshots, record video, take calls, and Dolby atmos for higher quality audio.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Best Price of Nubia Red Magic 3

Key Specs

16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

48MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery Nubia Red Magic Best Price of Nubia Red Magic

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 85% NTSC color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Nubia Red Magic OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

24MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLT

3800mAh battery with fast charging Razer Phone Best Price of Razer Phone

Key Specs

5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

8GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android Oreo

12MP camera with f/1.75 wide-angle lens and 13MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Razer Phone 2 Best Price of Razer Phone 2

Key Specs

5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Asus ROG Phone Best Price of Asus ROG Phone

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display

2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Black Shark Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark

Key Specs 5.99 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual 12MP + 20MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE WiFi

Bluetooth 5

NFC

4000 MAh Battery Apple iPhone XS Max Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji Huawei P30 Pro Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

In-display fingerprint sensor

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery OnePlus 7 Pro Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

