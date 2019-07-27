Black Shark 2 Pro Scores 405598 Points On AnTuTu: Fastest Android Phone? News oi-Vivek

Black Shark 2's global debut is slated to happen on July 30, which is the upcoming gaming smartphone, powered by the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm. It looks like someone has run the AnTuTu Benchmark, as the device is currently listed on AnTuTu, and is also the highest-scoring phone on the list.

According to the AnTuTu listing, the Black Shark 2 Pro scores 405598 points, making it the fastest Android smartphone that is listed on AnTuTu. The listing also hints towards the actual specifications of the device.

Comparing this score to the Black Shark 2's 375592 points (powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset), the Pro moniker is 8% faster/powerful with 3.3% improvement in CPU, 14.7% in GPU, and 11.7% in MEM performance. The Black Shark 2 Pro definitely have an edge over the BlackShark, especially in the gaming performance.

Black Shark 2 Pro Features And Specifications

The Black Shark 2 Pro to feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 based storage. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS, possibly with stock Android skin.

The device is likely to retain a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the device might offer a 20MP camera with support for face unlock and portrait mode.

Our Opinion On The Black Shark 2 Pro

It looks like the Black Shark 2 Pro turns out to be a great gaming smartphone, that might go head to head with the newly announced Asus ROG Phone 2. As the Black Shark 2 is already available in India, the company is likely to announce the Pro variant in the next few weeks after the global debut.

